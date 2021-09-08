San Jose police report city’s 42nd traffic fatality

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting another traffic fatality as the problem as plagued the city this year.

The incident occurred on August 25 at around 3:46 p.m. near Rodgers Avenue and Junction Avenue and involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police determined that a male driving a 2000 white Mercury minivan backed up out of a parking spot and hit an adult female pedestrian which caused them to fall to the ground.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The pedestrian succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

This was the 42nd fatal collision and the 43rd victim of 2021, and the 18th pedestrian death this year.