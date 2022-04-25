SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman.

San Jose police said the assault occurred on April 13 at about 12:10 p.m. That day officers responded to a report of a sexual assault incident in the area of Summerside Drive. According to police, an unknown male approached an adult female and initiated a conversation.

The unknown man proceeded to sexually assault the female victim but she was able to fight the suspect off and scream for help. The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Summerside Drive towards McLaughlin Avenue.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic adult male between 16 and 22 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and dark jeans, with a black neck-gaiter-style mask. He had a short hairstyle similar to a buzz cut, and approximately 5’5″ and 5’6″ tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Below is a sketch of the suspect, provided by the San Jose Police Department.

Courtesy: San Jose police.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving this suspect is urged to contact Detective Barajas #4329 of the Sexual Assaults Unit at 408-277-4102.