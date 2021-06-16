San Jose police respond to 2 violent midnight incidents

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers were busy with two separate incidents of violence early Wednesday morning.

Victims in both the stabbing and the shooting are expected to survive.

First, officers responded to E. San Salvador St and S. 3rd St around 12:13 a.m. where one man was stabbed, police said.

Initially, police had said his injuries were life-threatening, but his condition improved.

Within an hour, police arrived at the scene of a shooting in the area of Emory St and Coleman Ave around 12:50 a.m. The male victim had a non-life-threatening injury and police did not immediately have a suspect or motive for the shooting.