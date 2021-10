SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police said an armed person was barricaded in a home on Monday morning.

The barricade situation started around 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Junesong Wy, according to the San Jose Police Department. It started as a “family disturbance.”

The unidentified person was taken into custody by 12:15 p.m.

Negotiators and Mobile Crisis Response Unit Officers also responded.