San Jose police respond to barricaded man who reportedly fired off a gun

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are dealing with a barricaded suspect who reportedly fired a gun from a balcony in San Jose on Tuesday.

Nearby residences of the 100 block of Silcreek Dr have been evacuated, the San Jose Police Department said.

“We are attempting to negotiate a peaceful resolution to this incident,” the police tweeted at 11:24 a.m.

A caller reported that the person was waving a gun on a balcony and discharged it. Police did not say whether the suspect was targeting anyone specifically.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

