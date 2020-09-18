San Jose police respond to car crash that left 1 dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police are responding to a fatal car accident Thursday night, the department announced.

Officials are on Airport Boulevard near Coleman Avenue.

The traffic collision included one car and one person. No others were involved.

Details to come.

Check back for updates

