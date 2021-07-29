Man with suspected explosive device in San Jose taken into custody

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police on Wednesday took a man into custody after he was reportedly holding a suspected explosive device in San Jose.

According to police, officers were able to separate the man from the device. Bomb Unit officials are on scene and have taken custody of the device.

Police had responded to the area of Olinder Court and Felipe Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

At this time Story Road is closed in both directions between Highway 101 and Via Ferrari.

The immediate area remains under evacuation.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.