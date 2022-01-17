San Jose police respond to man throwing objects off balcony, waving knives around

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are responding to an apartment building where a screaming man was seen throwing objects off a balcony, brandishing knives and breaking a neighbors window.

The incident was reported around 11:00 a.m. Monday in the 4500 Blk of The Woods Dr.

Police also believe the suspect’s younger family member is also inside the home, but is not believed to be at risk.

“Patrol, special operations, and MCAT Officers have been deescalating the situation and using crisis intervention techniques to have the male safely surrender.,” police said on Twitter.

