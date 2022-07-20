SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata was walking on Coleman Avenue when he was flagged down by a woman who said her boyfriend had just overdosed on drugs and needed help.

“As Chief Mata and I walked past a woman wearing a “F**K the Police!” T-shirt, we were flagged down by a homeless woman whose boyfriend was overdosing on fentanyl,” Assistant Chief Paul Joseph wrote on Twitter.

The incident happened at 12:40 p.m. Monday on the 500 block of Coleman Avenue.

The police chief, assistant chief, and backup officers and found the woman’s boyfriend suffering from an overdose after ingesting a white powdery substance suspected of being fentanyl, Officer Steve Aponte said. The man was passed out inside a car and was unresponsive.

Officers quickly administered two doses of Narcan — an overdose reversing drug — and successfully counteracted the effects of the drug until firefighter paramedics arrived, Aponte said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was stabilized and survived.

Police warned that fentanyl is a powerful opioid 50-100 times stronger than heroin or morphine.

Aponte said, “In 2020, there were over 93,000 drug overdose deaths in the U.S., most of which were from fentanyl or other synthetic opioids. Many drug dealers mix the much cheaper fentanyl into other drugs like heroin, cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy/molly), and methamphetamine to increase their profits. Fentanyl has even been detected in cannabis in some parts of the U.S.”