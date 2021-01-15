San Jose police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot at them

SAN JOSE Calif. (KRON) — A suspect shot at police officers who responded to a San Jose neighborhood early Friday morning and then fled.

A perimeter has been established and a search is being conducted for this armed and dangerous individual. Expect some street closures and please stay in your residences if you are in the immediate area. — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 15, 2021

The San Jose Police Department said multiple people reported a man firing a gun near the corner of Lynette Way and Duffy Way around 4:30 a.m.

There is now an active search for the “armed and dangerous individual,” police said. A perimeter was set at Duffy Way, a portion of Lynette, as well as King Rd and San Antonio St in the immediate area.

Police said there were no injuries to report. Residents are asked to stay in their homes until the suspect is in custody.

This story will be updated.