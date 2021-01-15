San Jose police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot at them

SAN JOSE Calif. (KRON) — A suspect shot at police officers who responded to a San Jose neighborhood early Friday morning and then fled.
The San Jose Police Department said multiple people reported a man firing a gun near the corner of Lynette Way and Duffy Way around 4:30 a.m.
There is now an active search for the “armed and dangerous individual,” police said. A perimeter was set at Duffy Way, a portion of Lynette, as well as King Rd and San Antonio St in the immediate area.
Police said there were no injuries to report. Residents are asked to stay in their homes until the suspect is in custody.
