San Jose police search for hit-and-run suspect who struck 13-year-old girl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect responsible for a vehicle-pedestrian collision in San Jose Monday morning, according to authorities.

Around 7:30 a.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking in a crosswalk going westbound on Snell Avenue at the intersection of Calero Avenue.

The suspect car was driving eastbound on Calera Avenue when the driver turned southbound on Snell Avenue and hit the girl in the middle of the crosswalk. The unknown drive fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect car is described as an early 1990s black Toyota pickup truck. Officials say the Toyota emblem on the tailgate has missing letters and only spells “TOY”.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Eliseo Malvido of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

