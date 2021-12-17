San Jose police search for man accused of exposing himself to young girl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to an underage girl on Wednesday.

Photo: San Jose Police Department

The girl called police to report a man in a grey-colored sedan that had shown his penis to the girl in the area of Leigh Avenue and Mesita Way.

Detectives believe that this suspect is connected to at least two similar incidents in that area based on the description.

Police say the man appeared to be bald and was wearing a black shirt with blue jeans. The car was possibly a newer, grey Toyota Camry or Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at (408) 277-4102.

You can submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimstoppers.org.