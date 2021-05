SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose are searching for an 82-year-old woman who left her home Sunday morning.

Authorities say Khue Le has Alzheimer’s and left her family home on Moorpark Avenue.

She is 4-foot-11, 110 pounds, has dark shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Le was last seen wearing a purple blazer, black pants and sandals.

Help us find this missing person.



Khue Le is 82 YO, she has Alzheimer’s. She left her family home on Moorpark Ave this morning.



She is: 4’11, 110 lbs, dark shoulder length hair, brown eyes. pic.twitter.com/uv95JLzpKD — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 2, 2021

Her primary language is Vietnamese, and she speaks very little English.

If seen or found, contact police immediately.