SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two women died after a hit-and-run at around 6:30 p.m. on April 7, KRON4 previously reported. Police are looking for the suspect identified as 55-year-old Jose Carrillo-Huizar, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter Thursday.

Carrillo-Huizar is still at large and police are offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. KRON4 reported the car linked to the incident is a red pick-up truck.

The hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court. At the time, it was reported to be San Jose’s 13th and 14th pedestrian deaths of 2022.

Schools located on that street are Ocala STEAM Academy, DCP Alum Rock Middle School, and Downtown College Prep. The two victims were taken to nearby hospitals where they later died that night.