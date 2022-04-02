SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department investigates the city’s fifth homicide of 2022 after a shooting Saturday morning, the department said in a press release.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:16 a.m. when police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Aborn Road.

Police saw a man suffer from at least one gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect has yet to be identified and is still at large.

The victim’s identity is being held by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office until they notify the next of kin, police said.

Authorities have not determined the motive or circumstances of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.