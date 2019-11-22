San Jose police search for truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The San Jose Police Department is investigating a fat hit-and-run traffic crash that occurred Thursday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man lying on the road in the 1500 block of Old Bayshore Highway in San Jose.

The 71-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed that a large white truck was traveling westbound on Old Bayshore Highway when it struck the victim, who was riding his bike in the same direction, according to authorities.

Following the crash, the truck fled the scene.

The truck is described as a large, white, commercial vehicle, possibly a sewage truck.

There is no description of the driver at this time.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Eliseo Malvido of the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-4654.

Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.