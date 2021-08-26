San Jose police seek driver involved in fatal crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are seeking the public’s help for any information regarding a fatal traffic collision that occurred Wednesday.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., San Jose CHP officers were dispatched to a reported collision on US-101 southbound, at the Brokaw Road off-ramp.

Police believe a 53-year-old motorcycle rider was cut off by the suspect in the number one lane, swerved to avoid the suspect, hit the rear of another vehicle, was ejected from the motorcycle, physically collided with a third car and finally came to rest in the number four lane, three lanes away from the initial maneuver.

The motorcyclist died on scene.

Officers closed all southbound lanes of US-101 southbound and diverted traffic onto SR-87. The lanes were closed for approximately one and a half hours to facilitate the on-scene investigation.

Anyone who has relevant information on the incident is asked to contact the San Jose CHP office and for Officers Grewal or Lutz.