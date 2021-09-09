San Jose police seek help finding runaway child

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police are asking the public to help find a runaway child.

The police department said Mulaika Bates was last seen Wednesday night, leaving her home on Hervey Ln on a purple mountain bike painted with flowers and butterflies.

She is described as being 4’11” tall and about 88 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen in a hoodie and black shorts.

According to police, Mulaika stated she was running away.

Call call 911 or 408-277-8911 if you believe you have seen her.