San Jose police seek help in cold case: Who killed Khan Lieu?

Lieu was murdered in June 2018. His killer has not been caught. (Courtesy: San Jose Police Department).

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Jose are seeking help from the community in cracking a 3-year-old cold case.

The police department has still not found the killer of Khan Lieu, a man who lived on Misty Glen Court and was shot and killed in the afternoon of June 21, 2018.

According to police, three men had forcibly entered Lieu’s home around 1:23 p.m. One of them shot and killed him with a handgun before all three fled in Lexus ES350 sedan, possibly a 2012 model year.

Here’s an image of the suspect vehicle provided by SJPD:

Anyone with information on this homicide may contact Detective Sergeant Cary #2989 or Detective Ramirez #4201 at (408) 277-5283 or 2989@sanjoseca.gov.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” link