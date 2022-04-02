SAN JOSE, Calif,. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is seeking help to find a missing at-risk woman, the department announced Saturday afternoon.

Eun Benea (pictured) was last seen Saturday morning at 9 a.m. near the the 200 block of S. 22nd St.

She has medical issues, and police need to find her as quickly as possible, police said.

Benea is described to be roughly 5 feet tall and 120 pounds — last seen wearing a dark red sweater and polka dot pants.

Police did not say how old Benea is.

If anyone has information on where Benea might be, San Jose police said to call 911.