San Jose police seek hit-and-run suspects

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Multiple hit-and-run suspects are on the loose after a victim was beaten while trying to exchange information.

Police say a 2014-2017 silver Cadillac Escalade collided with a victim’s vehicle near the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Capitol Avenue on October 15, at around 10:30 p.m.

When the female driver of the Escalade didn’t stop, the victim driver and his passenger followed her to the area of Summer Court and attempted to exchange information after stopping.

Two male adults known to the female, not associated to the collision, then arrived. The subjects exchanged words with the driver of the vehicle and assaulted him with punches and kicks.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspects are described as Hispanic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Martinez #4117 of the SJPD Assaults Unit at (408) 277-4161.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.