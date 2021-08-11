San Jose police seek public’s help in identifying homicide suspect

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in the city’s ninth homicide of the year.

On March 7th, the incident occurred on the 1100 block of Carnelian Drive in East San José.

Surveillance footage shows a 2002-2005 Blue Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition with tan trim seen leaving the scene of the homicide and is believed to be involved.

The vehicle has distinctive features including a black rimmed spare tire on the rear passenger side, after-market custom chrome front grill, and distinct oxidation on the hood.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sergeant Bagon #3589 or Detective Sanchez #4126 of the San José Police Homicide Unit at at (408) 277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.