San Jose police seek public’s help to identify woman who coughed on 1-year-old

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are seeking help from the public to identify the woman caught on camera coughing on a 1-year-old in a Yogurtland earlier this month.

According to the San Jose Police Department, the assault suspect was waiting in line on Friday, June 12, when she became upset that a woman with a baby was not maintaining social distancing.

The incident happened around 5:25 p.m. at the Yogurtland located at 5638 Cottle Road in San Jose.

Photo: San Jose Police Department

Police say the suspect was wearing a mask while waiting in front of the woman and her child, who was in a stroller.

Investigators say when the suspect became upset, she removed her mask and coughed two to three times on the baby’s face.

The suspect is described as a white female in her 60’s, medium build, wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the department’s Assaults Unit at (408) 277-4161. To remain anonymous, you can call (408) 947-7867.

