SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department seized two guns Friday night at a traffic stop, the department announced.

The increasing number of illegally possessed firearms being seized is an “epidemic” and is happening “almost daily,” according to San Jose police.

Aside from two guns, officers found a bag of marijuana, a bottle of Patron Tequila, and thousands of dollars in cash at the traffic stop.

Police did not announce whether or not they arrested any individuals who were in possession of those items.