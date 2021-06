SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A person was shot by San Jose police on Monday night and died from his injury.

The San Jose Police Department said officers were in the 1100 Block of Tofts Drive for a follow-up investigation when they were “confronted by the suspect.”

The shooting happened around 9:34 p.m. Monday, and the person died by 3:15 a.m. the following morning.

4/ We can now confirm that the person who confronted our Officers did not survive his injury. More to follow. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 1, 2021

