SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police broke up a huge sideshow on Saturday night at San Ignacio Av and Great Oaks Blvd.

The San Jose Police Department issued about 170 citations and fix vehicles were impounded for 30 days.

“This dangerous activity is not welcomed in San José, we will find you, cite you, and tow your car if possible,” San Jose police tweeted.

San Jose sideshow on August 28, 2021 (Courtesy: San Jose Police Department)

In one photo shared by police, a man is seen holding up what appears to be an assault rifle, shooting it into the air.