San Jose police step up foot patrols

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Streets are not so deserted as they were before the recent easing of restrictions – There are more people out and about on the streets of San Jose.

More police too, on foot, walking beats.

Police insist it’s not necessarily new but the idea is for officers to get out of their cars and be more visible and engage with residents and business owners to build trust and relationships.

After walking various beats in the downtown core on Wednesday, about a dozen San Jose police officers made the last pass through Fountain Alley and down South Second Street as part of an effort to be more visible by simply making contact with the people not necessarily related to law enforcement, says Captain Stan McFadden.

A team made up of officers from crime prevention, mobile crisis assessment and community policing are engaging in outreach in an effort designed to build trust in police and help residents, business owners and the unhoused who may need help coping with problems stemming from the pandemic or perhaps simply in need of talking with someone.

Police insist the focus on visibility is not related to an uptick in crime but the patrols will include San Jose’s Japantown amid growing concern about recent Bay Area-wide attacks on Asian-Americans.

For the most part, the patrols are seeking input from the community and so far the reaction has been positive, says Captain McFadden.