(KRON) — The San Jose Police Officers’ Association fired its executive director in the wake of a drug smuggling scandal, union officials told KRON4 Friday.

Joanne Marian Segovia, 64, was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice last week with illegally importing synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, to her San Jose home.

Federal investigators said Segovia ordered thousands of opioids, used the police officers union’s address for some mailing transactions, and re-distributed drugs across the country.

The San Jose Police Officers’ Association announced Friday that it completed the first phase of its internal investigation into Segovia and terminated her employment.

Joanne Marian Segovia

Union president Sean Pritchard said, “The abhorrent criminal conduct alleged against Ms. Segovia must be the impetus to ensuring our internal controls at the POA are strong and that we enact any changes that could have identified the alleged conduct sooner.”

During her first court appearance on March 31, a judge ordered Segovia to undergo drug testing, enter drug abuse treatment, and surrender her passport. She did not enter a plea.

Before the scandal broke, Segovia was known as the “grandma of the POA.”

A federal criminal complaint states that Segovia used her personal and office computers to order the drugs between October 2015 and January 2023, including fentanyl. At least 61 shipments were mailed to her home from countries including Hong Kong, Hungary, and India, the DOJ said.

Segovia worked for the San Jose Police Officers’ Association for two decades as a civilian employee.

The union is currently hiring an independent outside investigator to dig into Segovia’s activities.

Pritchard said, “The independent outside investigator will conduct a no-holds-barred examination of our operations and will get the full cooperation from the POA.” The investigation will include: the collection and expenditure of union dues; political action committee receipts and expenditures; processes, procedures and protocols of POA office operations; supervision of civilian staff; electronic and internet controls; inventory of physical assets; as well as other areas identified by the independent investigator.

The packages mailed to Segovia’s home had innocuous labels, such as “Shirts Tops,” “Chocolate and Sweets” and “Gift Makeup,” according to the DOJ.

When Segovia was interviewed by Homeland Security agents on February 1, she refused to show agents her CashApp transaction history, court documents state. When she was interrogated again on March 14, she blamed the orders on her housekeeper, and claimed the woman suffered from a substance abuse disorder.

Segovia later gave officers access to her WhatsApp account. Hundreds of messages referred to “soma” and “orange pills,” court documents show. Segovia gave “inconsistent statements” when investigators asked her if the housekeeper had access to Segovia’s phone.

Segovia declined to answer questions from TV news reporters after her court appearance last week. Her defense attorney said, “No comment.”