San Jose Police warns of telephone scam

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced it has received reports of a scam attempting to impersonate the City of San Jose’s Customer Contact Center.

SJPD says the scam, calling under the phone number 408-535-3500, targets Spanish-speakers by calling and notifying them about having an overdue water, garbage or electricity bill — and requesting the bill be paid via Zell or another option.

Additionally, SJPD said the caller tricks caller-ID into saying the call is coming from a reliable location, and then impersonates an individual representing the “call location.”

“If you receive such a call, do not provide any personal identifying information or bank information. Instead, hang up immediately!” reads a press release by SJPD.

“If you have been a victim of this or any other scam, file an online report (www.sjpd.org) with the San Jose Police Department or call (408) 277-8900.”

For those who have fallen victim to the scam, SJPD recommends that you contact your banking institution and make them aware of the scam.