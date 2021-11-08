San Jose Police warns of telephone scam

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced it has received reports of a scam attempting to impersonate the City of San Jose’s Customer Contact Center.

SJPD says the scam, calling under the phone number 408-535-3500, targets Spanish-speakers by calling and notifying them about having an overdue water, garbage or electricity bill — and requesting the bill be paid via Zell or another option.

Additionally, SJPD said the caller tricks caller-ID into saying the call is coming from a reliable location, and then impersonates an individual representing the “call location.”

“If you receive such a call, do not provide any personal identifying information or bank information. Instead, hang up immediately!” reads a press release by SJPD.

“If you have been a victim of this or any other scam, file an online report (www.sjpd.org) with the San Jose Police Department or call (408) 277-8900.”

For those who have fallen victim to the scam, SJPD recommends that you contact your banking institution and make them aware of the scam. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News