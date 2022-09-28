SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman died in a hospital six days after she was gravely injured while driving a large pickup truck in San Jose, police said.

On September 22, the woman drove a pickup truck towing a trailer loaded with two additional trucks around the South Bay. The truck was involved in three separate hit-and-run collisions in San Jose and Milpitas in less than an hour, according to the San Jose Police Department.

At 4:30 p.m., the woman was driving southbound on Capitol Avenue near Berryessa Road when her truck drifted and sideswiped a parked minivan, police Sgt. Christian Camarillo stated.

“The truck left the roadway and collided head-on with a tree. The trailer jackknifed and the lead truck on the trailer broke loose and rolled on top of the towing truck,” Camarillo wrote.

The woman was transported to a hospital and she died from her injuries on Wednesday.



Her death was the 50th fatal traffic collision in San Jose this year. Her name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after her family is notified.



