San Jose preps for tonight’s blackout

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Power in San Jose is expected to turn off around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to city officials.

A press conference was held to address any concerns and questions that residents may have ahead of the shutoff.

The city has declared a local state of emergency.

The strongest winds in the San Jose area are expected around 5 p.m. through Thursday morning.

Residents and businesses in the area of East San Jose, along the foothills and Almaden Valley in South San Jose are those who will be impacted.

Officials advise those impacted to continue to prepare now for an outage that may last up to seven days, depending on how long it takes PG&E to inspect lines.

Have flashlights, batteries, electronics charged, and fill up your gas tank are just some of the tips officials provided.

>> CLICK HERE FOR MORE TIPS DURING OUTAGE.

Those in the affected areas are advised to avoid driving if possible and stay home as a safety precaution.

Remember to treat all traffic lights off or flashing during the outage as a four-way stop.

Residents are asked to conserve water and turn off outdoor irrigation.

There are three city-operated resource center for San Jose residents:

Camden Community Center

Mayfair Community Center

Southside Community Center

PG&E also provided a resource center located at Avaya Stadium.

All centers will be available to the community from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The schools that will be closed during the outage:

All schools in the Alum Rock Union School District will be closed on Thursday, Oct. 10

Evergreen Valley College will be closed until the power is restored

It is important to only call 911 in case of an emergency, not for information.

To stay up to date during the outage you can check the City of San Jose Twitter, Facebook and Nextdoor pages, in addition to the San Jose website.

You can listen to the full press conference above.