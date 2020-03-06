San Jose preschool teacher tests positive for coronavirus

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose preschool teacher has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the school administration announced Thursday.

The Action Day Primary Plus administration learned that a teacher at the Moorpark facility tested positive for COVID-19.

The teacher has not returned to work since Feb. 26 and is receiving medical care.

The Moorpark facility has been closed for the remainder of the week to conduct a deep cleaning.

School officials say they will be in close contact with the Santa Clara County Department of Health.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County after six more cases were announced Thursday.

