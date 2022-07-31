SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m. Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road. One man self-transported to a medical facility, and the other had been receiving care in a hospital for a life-threatening injury, said police at approximately 8 a.m.

This is San Jose’s 24th homicide this year, the department said. This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

