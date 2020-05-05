San Jose reopens some golf courses as restrictions ease

SAN JOSE (KRON) – With some Bay Area counties easing restrictions for stay-at-home orders, the city of San Jose announced it is reopening three of its golf courses.

Starting Tuesday, May 5, the following golf courses will be open:

Los Lagos Golf Course

Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course

San Jose Municipal Golf Course

All golfers must comply with Santa Clara County’s health guidelines and posted signs.

Other amenities will remain closed.

Anyone who doesn’t comply with the rules may face fines of $100 or more, according to officials.

Napa County opened its golf courses to residents on April 25.

The Presidio Golf Course in San Francisco has also reopened.

