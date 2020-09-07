San Jose reports 30th traffic-related death this year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The city of San Jose is reporting its 30th traffic-related death of 2020.

A man died after allegedly speeding on Capitol Expressway on Sept. 3, the San Jose Police Department said. According to police, he crashed into a tree while driving east and died at the hospital three days later.

His identity was not released, but police said the man was 36 years old. The police department is requesting tips from anyone with information about this incident. Their Traffic Investigation Unit can be reached at 408-277-4654.

