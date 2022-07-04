SAN JOSE (BCN) — A man who was riding a stolen motorcycle when he was involved in a collision last month in South San Jose has died of his injuries, police said Monday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was riding a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle that had been reported stolen. He was headed north on Monterey Road about 8:54 p.m. when he ran a red light at the intersection of Branham Lane, according to police.

The motorcycle was hit by a 2002 Mercury SUV, and the motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. He died at a hospital on Friday, police said.

The man is the 38th person to die in a traffic crash this year in San Jose, and the wreck is the 36th fatal collision this year.

