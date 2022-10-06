SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the 51st fatal traffic collision of the year in the South Bay city, after a pedestrian succumbed to his injuries months after being hit.

The collision happened July 30 around 4:19 p.m., according to a San Jose Police Department press release. Officers responded to the 400 block of Auzerais Avenue after a man driving a 2020 Dodge truck collided with an unoccupied parked car, pushing it to the sidewalk to strike a tree and a male pedestrian standing in the area.

The car’s driver wasn’t found, having fled on foot from the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital “with significant injuries.” He was subsequently put in a recovery center, where he died. SJPD was informed Sept. 30.

KRON ON is streaming live

The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, is the 53rd traffic fatality in San Jose this year and the 27th pedestrian fatality across 51 fatal collisions.