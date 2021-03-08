San Jose reports third fatal shooting in three days

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police are investigating three fatal shootings that happened over the course of three days in San Jose.

Neighbors pointed out the broken glass on the street where police say a man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon near the corner of Carnelian drive and Santee drive off McLaughlin Avenue.

Approximately 24 hours earlier, near Bowling Green Drive and Alvin Avenue, another man was shot and killed.

And, early last Friday morning, a man was fatally shot in his driveway on Glen Keats court.

So far, police have released no information about a motive for the violence or anything to suggest the shootings are connected.

“No motives right now. Or suspects. All three of these investigations are in very preliminary stages. As soon as we can share something, we’re certainly going to share that with the public,” Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.

One neighbor suspects the latest killing is related to a vehicle burglary. Another neighbor is shocked Saturday’s violence occurred around the corner from O.B. Whaley School.

“It’s crazy because we have kids, and we’re supposed to keep our kids safe,” an anonymous neighbor said.

A third neighbor pointed out a bullet-riddled minivan parked just down the street from where Sunday’s shooting occurred.

He said the van was there before this weekend’s violence but said it is not unusual to hear gunfire in the area at night, adding that Sunday was the first time he’d heard what sounded like gunshots during the day.

Police noted that they are seeing a sharp uptick in the number of illegal guns beng taken off the streets, including the recent arrest of two people for allegedly manufacturing so called “ghost guns.”

“It’s not just a San Jose problem. It’s occurring all over. These are guns that are assembled, manufactured, put together, at home. And obviously, this process has enabled a lot of people who normally shouldn’t be possessing firearms to now have weapons.