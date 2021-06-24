San Jose residents forced to follow new lawn watering rules

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose enacted new water restrictions for its residents this week.

The move comes after the city says the drought conditions continue to get worse. California’s last two winters are the driest on record since the 1970s.

San Jose residents are no longer allowed to wash their cars at home, and can only water their lawn twice a week. Even then, the greenery can’t be watered between 10 a.m.-8 p.m. in order to cut down evaporation while the sun is out.

One San Jose resident says this isn’t a big deal for them.

“We don’t have a large lawn. It’s a very small lawn and the rest of the house is drought resistant plants, so [we] don’t water very much now,” Rick Barrientos said.

The city has divided lawn watering by house numbers. If your home ends in an odd number, you can only water on Mondays and Thursdays for 15 minutes. Even number addresses will be Tuesday and Fridays.