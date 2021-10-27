San Jose residents plead guilty to automobile Craigslist scheme

HORIZONTAL – Judge with gavel for stories with trials, laws, crime, SCOTUS, courts, as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/New Africa)

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Three San Jose men have plead guilty to rolling back odometers on vehicles that they later sold on Craigslist, according to the United States Justice Department.

According to the plea deal, from at least October 2017 through December 2020, Seymur Khalilov, 32; Ramil Heydarov, 31; and Orkhan Aliyev, 32, all of San Jose, conspired to purchase high-mileage vehicles and roll back the odometers to make the vehicles appear newer.

The defendants also admitted to using doctored driver’s licenses containing their photograph but the names of prior vehicle owners to facilitate the sale of these vehicles.

At least 78 vehicles with rolled back odometer readings were sold, resulting in a total loss to the victims of greater than $550,000.

As part of their plea deal, the defendants, all charged under a single criminal complaint, agreed to pay restitution back to the victims.

Khalilov has agreed to pay restitution in an amount between $360,000 and $534,072 that will be set by the court. Heydarov agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $379,235 and Aliyev agreed to pay restitution in the amount of $196,578.

In addition to restitution, the conspiracy charge carries a maximum statutory prison term of up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 4, 2022.