San Jose residents spend the night evacuated due to gas leak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities say a gas leak-caused evacuation order likely won’t expire until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Residents in the area of Race St and Park Ave were evacuated around 3 p.m. on Wednesday after PG&E says an 8″ steel natural gas line ruptured. It impacted about 325 homes and businesses within the evacuation area, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Here’s a map of the evac area outlined in black: pic.twitter.com/OMEJKpJzvM — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 26, 2021

Red Cross NorCal assisted officials with helping evacuated residents. Some people were allowed to have a police escort back home to rescue their pets, but around 7:30 p.m., PG&E had said it was no longer safe to do that.

The Bascom Community Center was being used as a shelter for some time, but was closed shortly before midnight.