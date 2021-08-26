San Jose residents spend the night evacuated due to gas leak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities say a gas leak-caused evacuation order likely won’t expire until 8 a.m. Thursday.
Residents in the area of Race St and Park Ave were evacuated around 3 p.m. on Wednesday after PG&E says an 8″ steel natural gas line ruptured. It impacted about 325 homes and businesses within the evacuation area, according to the San Jose Fire Department.
Red Cross NorCal assisted officials with helping evacuated residents. Some people were allowed to have a police escort back home to rescue their pets, but around 7:30 p.m., PG&E had said it was no longer safe to do that.
The Bascom Community Center was being used as a shelter for some time, but was closed shortly before midnight.