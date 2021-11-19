San Jose residents to expect added drought fee on water bill

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the latest effort to conserve water, some Santa Clara County residents could soon see an added surcharge to their water bills.

Late Wednesday, the California Public Utilities Commission gave the final approval for the San Jose Water Company to impose the first drought restrictions since the last major drought in 2016.

One million customers living in San Jose, Cupertino, Campbell, Los Gatos, Saratoga and Monte Sereno are expected to soon get an added fee on their water bill if they go over their allotted water amount.

San Jose Water’s announcement comes after the valley’s wholesale provider, Valley Water, urged customers to reduce its water usage by 15% in June.

Arial view of Anderson Lake. Courtesy: Valley Water.

According to water officials, Santa Clara County remains in extreme drought.

Valley Water announced Tuesday that its reservoirs are at historic lows with a total capacity at 11%.

State reservoirs are also at historic lows, putting delivery of imported water at risk.

Despite recent rains, a drought emergency remains in effect for the entire county.

Water officials advise the easiest way customers can cut back on water usage is to limit outdoor irrigation.

The San Jose Water company says customers could see the drought surcharge on their bills early next year.