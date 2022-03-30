SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two lucky people in San Jose won big on their Scratchers on Wednesday.

Lasandra Arizmendez won $1 million on the Gold Rush game from a ticket she was given for Christmas from a loved one, which is a family tradition to give each other Scratchers.

“We really believe in it, and we believe in miracles. That’s what this was, a miracle on Christmas,” said Arizmendez. “I was a little leery, because my family plays tricks on me, but when I turned it over, I knew it was real!”

Arizmendez, a hairdresser, had her salon closed due to the pandemic. With this money, she plans to buy a house and start a college fund for her kids.

Her ticket was purchase from the Piedmont Shell in San Jose. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The other winner, Ishak Jimenez, won $1 million by playing California Dreamin’. He bought his ticket at the Safeway on West San Carlos.

This store also gets a $5,000 bonus.

Jimenez was with his mom when they bought the ticket — They play together often.

“We scratched in our car and had to go back in to (the store) confirm; it was kind of a shock,” Jimenez said. “I really want to buy some property and build my own custom house.”

Winners of $600 prizes or higher are required to fill out a Lottery claim form.

Lottery officials say the winners are vetted by the California Lottery.