San Jose restaurants prepare for indoor dining

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – On Tuesday night, Santa Clara County is poised to move from red to the less restrictive orange tier under the state’s color-coded coronavirus risk assessment guidelines.

That means the possible resumption of limited indoor dining.

The soonest this could happen would be October 13 but if the current downward trend in new cases and positivity rates continue, many restaurants will be able to reopen indoor seating at 25-percent of capacity.

The excitement is building at San Pedro Square in Downtown San Jose.

Restricted to Al Fresco or outdoor dining in the closed off-street or on back patios, restaurants are making plans to reopen indoor dining rooms that have been closed for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Struggling restaurants need all the help they can get right now, says the owner of O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub David Mulvehill.

Moving into the orange tier of the state’s risk system, restaurants will be permitted to resume indoor dining at 25-percent of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewest.

Mike Messinger, who owns the brand new Blanco Urban Venue Event Center, along with the Farmer’s Union and Olla Cocina restaurants, says the extra capacity is a big deal.

A return to indoor dining means some furloughed employees will be brought back.

Outdoor dining will likely continue while the weather holds but that extra 25-percent capacity may not be enough for restaurants without a patio to justify reopening their indoor seating.

Revised safety protocols will be required, but with the COVID numbers moving in the right direction, restaurants hope they can improve their bottom lines by tapping into a pent up demand for the breaking of bread indoors.

