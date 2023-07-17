(KRON) — The death of a man in San Jose revealed a $460,000 insurance fraud scheme orchestrated by a local business owner, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release.

Employees of a local roofing business were driving two company trucks in June 2020 when a tire blew out. The driver with the flat tire overcorrected and crashed. One of the employees was ejected from the vehicle and died.

Charlie Duong, 64, is the owner of CD All Roofing, and the DA’s office says he tried to cover up that his dead employee had been working full time at the company for years.

Duong claimed that the victim in the crash only started working at the company days before the fatal crash and that he was only working part time. He also took efforts to prove that the victim was not “on the job” when the crash occurred, even though the crash happened in a company vehicle, the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office learned that the victim was Duong’s longtime second-in command at CD All Roofing. Duong falsified records, and his actions resulted in the victim’s wife losing benefits.

Evidence gathered also shows that Duong asked one of the surviving employees from the crash to lie to investigators as well. The employee refused to lie, and he told investigators that his coworker had been working faithfully at the company six days a week for eight years.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “This felony crime raises our premiums and leaves innocent workers and their families exposed to financial catastrophe. We will never look the other way.”

Duong was arraigned on Monday on charges that include faking information for his employees to avoid insurance premiums. He faces felonies for the fraudulent scheme, and he could spend time in jail if convicted.