San Jose salon continues to operate indoors despite local, state health orders

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose’s Salon Blu is now cutting hair outdoors amid the recently relaxed rules on hair salons.

But it is also serving clients indoors.

While most other salons were ordered to stop all indoor service, Salon Blu quietly continued operating indoors in defiance of local and state health orders.

Salon Blu’s owner James Griffiths is ignoring warnings from police and the DA’s office and is critical of what he says are confusing, conflicting restrictions that are being unfairly applied.

The salon has outdoor stations on a rear patio and on the sidewalk but many of it’s clients prefer to be shampooed or highlighted indoors.

Sanitation was stepped up and Salon Blu staff is wearing masks but clients are not required to do so. Despite that, Griffiths believe’s his salon is far safer than what is happening underground.

The recipient of hate mail from other salon owners, Salon Blu has abandoned it’s discreet, word-of-mouth service and is now openly defying the health order.

