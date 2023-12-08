SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The two most populated cities in the Bay Area — San Francisco and San Jose — ranked dead last, and second-to-last in a new study on “housing happiness” of homeowners.

The nationwide study by allstarhome.com used American Housing Survey data to analyze where Americans have made the best return on their housing investments, and the worst.

Homeowners rated local attitudes about their homes and neighborhoods overall. Median home values were compared to homeowners’ rankings. The study found that people who live in San Francisco and San Jose pay the most for their “housing happiness,” with high average costs of homes and low happiness scores.

The top reasons why Americans dislike their neighborhoods are “weird people, homes too close together, rude people, and noisy people,” the study states.

(Data courtesy allstarhome.com)

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Detroit, Rochester, and Birmingham ranked #1, #2 and #3 for “best bang for your buck.” Happiness with homeownership also decreases over time, the study found. “Nearly 3 in 4 Americans like their home less now than when they first bought it,” the study states.