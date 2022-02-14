San Jose, San Francisco State universities return to in-person classes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two of the Bay Area’s largest universities reopened for in-person instruction today, after having moved back into virtual space due to the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.

San Francisco State University and San Jose State University announced they were returning February 14 even though the spring semester began January 24. Some courses received an exception and aren’t starting till now.

Further, the faculty, staff and students of all California State University schools will have to receive a booster shot by February 28, or six months after they received the final dose of their original vaccination.

Cal State East Bay and Sacramento State University resumed in-person instruction February 7.