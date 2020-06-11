Live Now
San Jose school district to reveal plan for fall reopening

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond held a press conference earlier this week in which he revealed new guidelines for reopening California schools.

Thurmond, accompanied by other officials with the California Department of Education, discussed topics such as physical distancing, face covering requirements, and symptom screenings.

Officials released a 55-page manual titled “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools.”

>>Read the full guidebook here

In addition to requirements for physical distancing, the state plans to supply every school and child care center with no-touch thermometers, hand sanitizer, face shields for every teacher, cloth face coverings for staff and students, and tight-fitting N95 masks for health care professionals in schools.

To help keep up with these changes, parents and teachers within the San Jose Unified School District are invited to a virtual discussion in which the plan for fall will be revealed.

The meeting is free to join and starts at 1:15 p.m.

You can join the meeting by clicking here.

