SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A librarian aide at Sylvandale Middle School in San Jose was arrested this week and accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl at the school.

The San Jose Police Department said Aeneas Jailin Brown, 20, of San Jose, committed lewd and lascivious acts against the girl in May. The girl reported it to her parents a few days after she was sexually assaulted, police said.

Brown was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

According to jail inmate records, Brown currently remains in custody in lieu of $70,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Gutierrez of the San José Police Department 408-537-1379 or email 3623@sanjoseca.gov